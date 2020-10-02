Southampton could give midfielder Ibrahima Diallo a medical on Saturday after reaching an agreement with Brest, according to The Athletic.

The Saints’ hunt for a new midfielder appears to be coming to an end as they have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Brest to sign Diallo.

Southampton are claimed to have agreed to pay the French club a fee of €15m for the midfielder’s signature, but the final details are yet to be ironed out.

The Saints are set to line up a medical for the 21-year-old on Saturday and hope to get the deal over the line before Sunday’s game against West Brom.

Diallo has agreed to put pen to contract on a four-year deal with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side as he edges closer to a move to England.

The France Under-21 international would become the second new player to come through the door at St. Mary’s in the current transfer window, after Mohammed Salisu.

Southampton also made Kyle Walker-Peters’ loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent.

It remains to be seen if the Saints will look to do more business before Monday’s transfer deadline.