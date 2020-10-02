West Ham United new boy Vladimir Coufal has revealed that Hammers star and countryman Tomas Soucek only had good things to say about the club ahead of his move from Slavia Prague.

The Irons have confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old defender from Czech Republic side Slavia Prague for a fee said to be in the region of £5m.

Coufal, who has put pen to paper on an initial three-year deal, will link up with former Slavia Prague team-mate and countryman Soucek at the London-based club.

Upon signing for West Ham, Coufal has revealed that Soucek only had good things to say about the Hammers when he discussed the move with the midfielder.

The right-back went on to express his delight at joining West Ham, having been aware of the interest from the Premier League club for a while.

“I’m very happy I am part of the West Ham family“, Coufal told the Irons’ official site.

“I will do everything so that West Ham will be successful.

“I know about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy.

“Tomas told me on the best things, that it’s a good stadium with good fans and perfect team-mates and staff.

“Tomas is my very good friend and I hope he will help me here.”

Coufal will wear the number 5 shirt at the London Stadium.