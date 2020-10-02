Tottenham Hotspur could make one last attempt to sign Milan Skriniar or Antonio Rudiger before the transfer window slams shut, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are adding a striker to the ranks in the shape of Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius and the hitman will join on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Jose Mourinho also wants a central defender though and Spurs have held talks with Inter over a deal to sign Skriniar, though without success; the two clubs disagree on their valuations of the Slovak.

Wantaway Chelsea defender Rudiger is also on their radar and a possible move has been mooted, though it is unclear if the Blues will be keen to strengthen their Premier League rivals.

The clock is ticking down on the window and while Tottenham want to offload fringe players before it closes, they could try again for either Skriniar or Ruidger.

Spurs booked their spot in the Europa League group stage earlier this week, providing their finances with a boost.

Mourinho’s side have been drawn in Group J in the Europa League, along with Ludogorets, LASK Linz and Royal Antwerp.

LASK Linz secured their spot by stunning Sporting Lisbon 4-1 in Portugal.