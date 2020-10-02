Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is joining Spanish side Villarreal on loan with an option to buy.

Spurs have been open to letting the Argentine defender leave before the transfer window closes on Monday, with several clubs in the mix to sign him.

Foyth though is set to play his football under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Villarreal.

Foyth will join Villarreal on a season-long loan, according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports.

Villarreal have secured an option to buy in the loan and will be able to pay Tottenham €15m to keep hold of Foyth on a permanent basis.

Tottenham beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of Foyth in 2017 and the defender was tipped to make good on his potential in north London.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact however and is out of favour with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Villarreal have enjoyed a strong start to the new La Liga season and currently sit in fourth place after four games.