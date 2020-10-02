Tottenham Hotspur are no longer a potential destination for Metz striker Habib Diallo, but West Brom could still be in the mix for the Senegal international.

Metz have been planning for Diallo to leave before the transfer window slams shut and favour a permanent sale for a price of €15m, rather than a loan.

However, Metz’s hopes of selling Diallo have been dealt a blow as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tottenham are no longer an option for the Senegalese.

Spurs are signing Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on an initial loan deal and have moved away from an approach for Diallo.

The striker could still end up in the Premier League though as West Brom are considering him as an option.

He also has interest from a number of other clubs and Metz are hoping they can sell Diallo before the transfer window closes.

Diallo has already made four appearances in Ligue 1 for Metz so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net.

The 25-year-old is under contract at the French side for a further two years.