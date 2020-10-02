West Ham United have tabled an offer to sign Marseille’s 24-year-old centre-back Duje Caleta-Car as David Moyes looks to bring in more defensive reinforcements before Monday’s deadline, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers signed a right-back in Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague on Friday, but the club are in the market for more players.

A centre-back has continued to remain a priority for David Moyes and West Ham failed with attempts to sign Wesley Fofana and James Tarkowski earlier in the transfer window.

The Hammers have turned their attention towards Marseille’s Croatian defender Caleta-Car as a solution before Monday’s transfer deadline.

And it has been claimed that they the Hammers have placed a bid worth £20m on Marseille’s table take the defender to the London Stadium.

Caleta-Car has been identified as a potential recruit and he has emerged as Moyes’ priority target in the final three days of the transfer window.

Marseille signed the Croatian from RB Salzburg in 2018 and he has caught the eye of many due to his performances in France over the last two years.

West Ham have made a late move to snare Caleta-Car away from Marseille just days before the window closes.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille are prepared to sell the defender with so little time in hand to bring in a replacement.