Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United are set to miss out on the signing of Marc Roca from Espanyol, with the midfielder heading to Bayern Munich, according to Catalan daily Sport.

The 23-year-old has been expected to move away from Espanyol in the ongoing transfer window following the club’s relegation to the Spanish second division.

Espanyol even granted Roca permission to miss training sessions to avoid him being injured and putting possible transfers in doubt.

With the Spaniard available in the transfer market, Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United were claimed to be interested in the player.

However, the Premier League trio are set to miss out on the signing of Roca, who is joining Bayern Munich.

The German champions have reached an agreement with Espanyol to sign the midfielder for a fee of €15m plus add-ons.

Roca is now scheduled to undergo a medical before finalising his move to the Allianz Arena.

Upon completing the formalities, the Spaniard will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United will turn to other options after missing out on the signature of Roca, with time running out in the window.