Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has insisted that the Bavarians’ medical department sees Michael Cuisance’s injury concern differently from Leeds United’s doctors.

The French midfielder was on the cusp of a £20m move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds earlier this week.

However, a failed medical saw the Whites back off from the deal and Cuisance was forced to return to Germany and remain a Bayern Munich player.

With the 21-year-old’s immediate future now in doubt, Bavarians coach Flick has backed the player in the face of his failed move to Leeds.

Flick went on to explain that Bayern Munich’s medical department see the injury concern that jeopardised Cuisance’s transfer completely differently to Leeds.

“The situation is not easy for him”, Flick told a press conference.

“It was a setback, but we support him.

“Our medical department sees it completely differently.”

With Bayern Munich willing to let Cuisance leave, it remains to be seen if another club will attempt to snap him up before the transfer window shuts.