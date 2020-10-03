Ben Godfrey has passed his medical ahead of his move from Norwich City to Everton, according to Sky Sports (11:18).

The 22-year-old defender is set to become the Toffees’ latest major signing of the transfer window following Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Everton reached an agreement with recently relegated Championship club Norwich to sign Godfrey for an initial fee of £25m on Thursday.

And now the Englishman has passed his medical ahead of his switch to the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton are expected to announce the signing of Godfrey from the Canaries later today.

However, the centre-back will not be available for the side’s Premier League game against Brighton.

Godfrey will have to wait another two weeks to make his Everton debut, with international football set to put a temporary stop to league football.

Everton face Merseyside rivals Liverpool when league football returns to action and it remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti will hand Godfrey his debut for the club against the Reds.