Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Following a 3-3 draw at West Brom and being knocked out of the EFL Cup, Chelsea are in need of a win ahead of their home game against Crystal Palace.

Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma will form the centre-back pairing, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell occupying the full-back positions.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will form the midfield base for Chelsea, with Kai Havertz providing creativity from midfield.

Tammy Abraham will lead the line alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, who scored his first goal for Chelsea against Tottenham in the EFL Cup earlier in the week.

Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic are some of the options Lampard has on the bench today at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Werner, Abraham

Substitutes: Kepa, Pulisic, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, James