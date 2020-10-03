Chelsea would like Antonio Rudiger, who has been targeted by Tottenham Hotspur, to sign a contract extension before heading out on loan, but even if he does not, he could still leave on loan, according to The Athletic.

The Germany international has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes after he fell down the centre-back pecking order.

Rudiger could leave on loan and is an attractive proposition for a number of clubs, not least Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Chelsea would prefer Rudiger to put pen to paper to a contract extension before he leaves in order to protect their investment.

However, it is claimed that the centre-back does not necessarily have to sign a fresh deal to leave.

With two more years remaining on his deal with the London outfit, he could still be allowed to head out on loan for the season without agreeing to a new contract.

Along with Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Barcelona have all expressed an interest in Rudiger.

The 27-year-old prefers a move to Tottenham though.

Chelsea are reluctant to let Rudiger join their London rivals and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football when the transfer window closes.