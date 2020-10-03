Everton striker Moise Kean remains hopeful of returning to Italian giants Juventus before Monday’s transfer deadline, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Italy international swapped the Serie A champions for Premier League side Everton for a fee in the region of £25m last summer.

However, the move to England has not gone as planned for the 20-year-old, who managed to score just two goals in the Premier League last term.

Following a rough start to his life in England, Juventus have expressed interest in taking him back, but are yet to strike a deal with Everton.

Kean is interested in returning to the Bianconeri and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, is hopeful that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes.

Super agent Mino Raiola has been working to grant his client’s wish to return to Juventus.

However, the Italian champions’ move for Kean largely depends on the club being able to move fringe players on before Monday’s transfer deadline.

With Monday’s transfer deadline nearing, it remains to be seen if Kean will be able to seal a return to Juventus.