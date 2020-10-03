Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his substitutes and starting eleven for his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at Elland Road this evening.

With two wins from their opening three games, Leeds have made a confident start to life back in the Premier League, but will face a key test when they take on Manchester City at home today.

Bielsa has kept faith in the centre-back pairing of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch following a clean sheet at Sheffield United last weekend and Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling will occupy the full-back positions.

With Jack Harrison unavailable for the game, Ezgjan Alioski has made it to the starting eleven and Helder Costa will occupy the other flank. Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips will form the midfield pairing.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line for Leeds alongside Tyler Roberts who will play behind the frontman in the system.

Ian Poveda, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton are some of the options Bielsa has on the bench against Manchester City.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Roberts, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Caprile, Llorente, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis, Poveda, Rodrigo