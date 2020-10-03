Leeds United defender Robin Koch has revealed that he looks up to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who he feels are the best in his position currently.

At 24 years of age, Koch has played in the Bundesliga, is a Germany international and is currently plying his trade at Premier League club Leeds under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

With his eyes set on playing at the top and winning trophies, the central defender is always open to learning from the best in his position.

And according to the Germany international, Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Real Madrid’s Ramos are the best centre-backs in the world at present.

Koch also revealed that he looks to learn from the two and tries to implement parts of their game into his own.

“For me, Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos are the best central defenders in recent years“, Koch told German broadcaster SPORT1.

“Of course, I will learn something from them.

“Not consciously, because I don’t look at them explicitly in games.

“But I notice how they solve different situations and try to adapt that to my game.“

Koch faced Van Dijk in Leeds’ season opener against Liverpool, but fell short as the Reds claimed a 4-3 win, with the Dutchman on the scoresheet for the champions.