Manchester United are in active negotiations to sign former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to ESPN.

The 33-year-old striker is a free agent after he left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season when his contract with the club expired.

The striker has been offered to almost every major club and Manchester United were sounded out by his representatives.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a striker before Monday’s transfer deadline and the club are now putting in the legwork to sign Cavani on a free transfer.

The Premier League giants are now actively working on an agreement to take Cavani to Old Trafford before the window slams shut on Monday.

Cavani’s representatives are in talks with Manchester United and the club are looking to sort out personal terms.

It has been claimed that Cavani might have to lower his wage demands in order to move to Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

The Uruguayan striker scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG during his seven-year stay at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester United are also looking to bring in a winger and a left-back before Monday’s transfer deadline.