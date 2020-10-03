Napoli are hoping to sort out a personal agreement with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on Saturday as they look to take him to Italy before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Following months of speculation around the Frenchman possibly returning to AC Milan this summer, Napoli are the ones who are leading the race to sign him from Chelsea.

The Sere A giants have prioritised signing Bakayoko and the midfielder is also in favour of the move over other offers on his table.

Chelsea are prepared to let him go out on loan with an option to buy, but the stumbling block for Napoli is meeting the midfielder’s €6m per season contract demands.

The Serie A giants have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives over finding a solution and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are hopeful of finding an agreement.

Napoli are expected to propose spreading out his salary over the duration of a long contract if they take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Serie A giants are confident that personal terms over a contract will be agreed with the player’s camp by the end of the day.

With Chelsea desperate to offload him before Monday, Napoli are not expecting trouble in agreeing on a deal with the Blues.