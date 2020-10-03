Leeds United defender Robin Koch has expressed his desire to follow the path of former White Rio Ferdinand, with his eyes set on major trophies, including the World Cup.

Ferdinand spent two years at Elland Road before joining Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2002 for a sum in the region of £30m, which was a record fee at the time.

At Old Trafford, the former White then went on to win major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League, and many other individual awards.

Impressed by Ferdinand’s career trajectory, Leeds new boy Koch has expressed his desire to follow the path of the Englishman in winning major trophies and going to the very top.

“Of course, [I’d like to follow Ferdinand’s path]“, Koch told German broadcaster SPORT1.

“I have great sporting ambitions and at some point I want to win trophies and play at the top. That is my goal.“

The World Cup is one piece of silverware that Germany international Koch has set his eyes on in particular.

Asked which trophy he would most like to win, Koch replied: “If I could choose freely: The World Cup“, the German added.

Leeds have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup this season and with only the Premier League and FA Cup remaining, it remains to be seen if Koch’s ambition to win a trophy can be achieved this term.