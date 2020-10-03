Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that the Bavarians want to snap up Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, rating the winger as a top talent.

The European champions have a long standing interest in the winger and are keen to land him on an initial loan deal before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea handed Hudson-Odoi a start against Crystal Palace this afternoon and it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich can snap him up, but Flick has indicated the club want him.

“He is one of the greatest talents in his position”, Flick was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“Therefore, it is legitimate that we at Bayern Munich deal with him.”

Chelsea have significantly strengthened their options over the course of the transfer window and Hudson-Odoi is claimed to be concerned about the amount of playing time he will enjoy at Stamford Bridge.

The winger is attracted to the idea of turning out for Bayern Munich, but Chelsea may not be willing to play ball so late in the transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi will be looking to shine against Crystal Palace and push his case for more minutes on the pitch.