Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke is delighted with the loan signing of Matt Miazga from Chelsea and feels he has a skillset that suits the Belgian club’s brand of football.

Vincent Kompany’s side have announced the signing of 25-year-old defender Miazga from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

Anderlecht also have an option to buy Miazga, who moves to Belgium on the back of a loan spell with Championship side Reading, at the end of the loan contract.

The Belgian Pro League’s club sporting director Verbeke is delighted with the acquisition of the United States international, who he feels has the necessary experience to play for the club.

Verbeke stressed that Miazga can win duels, while also having pace and technique, before explaining that his skillset suits Anderlecht’s style of play.

“Matt can win duels, but also has pace and technique“, Verbeke told the club’s official site.

“[It is] a combination that is hard to find and one we always look for in a central defender, as we want to keep playing our own style of football.

“Matt has played in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he has won the cup with Vitesse, the French Ligue 1 and the Championship.

“He’s 25 and has the necessary experience.

“Now it’s Matt’s turn to bring some extra competition to our defence!“

Miazga will be looking to improve as a defender under the management of Kompany, who excelled in the position at Manchester City.