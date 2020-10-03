Paris Saint-Germain are expected to return with an improved loan bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Alli has fallen out of favour at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho and could leave the club before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

French champions PSG are keen to take the England international on loan, but have struggled to reach an agreement with the north London outfit.

The Ligue 1 club made a loan bid for the midfielder this week, but saw it immediately turned down by Tottenham.

However, PSG are expected to return with an improved loan offer for Alli before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The loan fee for Alli for one season could be as much as £8m, but is unclear if PSG would be willing to go that high.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham would be tempted to accept the offer should Thomas Tuchel’s side choose to come forward with a new bid.

The French giants have made Alli their top target in the final days of the transfer window and will be hopeful of striking a deal with Spurs.

If no deal is reached before the end of the transfer window, Mourinho will attempt to reintegrate the Englishman into his squad.