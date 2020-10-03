Fixture: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter’s Brighton outfit to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Toffees have started the new league season in superb fashion, picking up the maximum nine available points from their opening three games and they will start as favourites to grab another win today.

However, Everton will have to make do without new signing Allan, who has a groin injury he picked up in the side’s EFL Cup win over West Ham United.

Allan played in every minute of Everton’s three Premier League wins, but joins Andre Gomes, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate and Jarrad Brantwaite on the sidelines.

For today’s game, Carlo Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while Michael Keane and Yerry Mina operate as centre-backs.

Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne provide the full-backs.

In midfield, Ancelotti picks Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies, while James Rodriguez will look to support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti needs to shake things up then he has a bench full of options, including Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Davies, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Delph, Walcott, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gordon