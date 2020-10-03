Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that Robin Koch has given the Whites the aerial dominance they have been missing since the departure of Pontus Jansson.

Koch went straight into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven following his arrival from Freiburg, but had a tough start to life in England, conceding two penalties in his first two games.

However, the Germany international succeeded in recovering from the setback by helping Leeds help keep a clean sheet in their match against Sheffield United, leaving Dorigo impressed.

The former White has heaped praise on Koch for not letting the mistakes get to him and recovering well in the games against Liverpool and Fulham before displaying a complete performance against the Blades.

Dorigo went on to laud the 24-year-old’s dominance in the air, which he feels Leeds have been missing since Jansson left for Brentford last year.

“I always thought we had a really good defender“, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“Clearly you don’t play for Germany if you are not a quality defender.

“The first [game], of course, penalty he gave away at Anfield, to then go and respond the way that he did for the next 86 minutes, I thought was fantastic.

“Everyone will look at that mistake with the handball.

“You look at the Fulham [game] again, it is a mistake but you look at everything else that he did and how he responded to those mistakes, I thought was fantastic.

“What we saw against Sheffield United was a complete 90-minute performance.

“Dominant in the air, any time it went anywhere near him, it was his and that I think is probably what we have been slightly missing since Pontus left.

“I think we have got that back in spades with Robin Koch.“

Having helped Leeds to keep their first clean sheet, Koch will be looking to become a mainstay in the team despite the arrival of Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad.