Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at Elland Road this evening.

Pep Guardiola has seen his men make a mixed start to the Premier League season, with a win at Wolves but a home defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

He will be looking for his side to take all three points against the newly promoted hosts, but is without Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan.

Jack Harrison will not play for Leeds against Manchester City, as he is on loan from the Citizens.

Guardiola has Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he puts his trust in Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias in central defence, with Kyle Walker and Bernard Mendy as full-backs.

In midfield, Manchester City will look to Rodrigo to control the game, while Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden also play. Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres are the attacking threat.

Guardiola has a number of options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Nathan Ake and John Stones.

Manchester City Team vs Leeds United

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Bernardo, Ake, Fernandinho, Delap, Palmer