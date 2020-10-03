Arsenal defender William Saliba is unlikely to join French club Rennes before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old defender is still waiting to make his Arsenal debut and he could have to wait even longer as he has been linked with a loan exit.

Arsenal are set to take a decision on Saliba’s future soon and the club are open to sending him out on loan before the window closes on Monday.

Rennes have been interested in taking the former Saint-Etienne defender back to France and have the probed the possibility of a loan.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Saliba is unlikely to return to France and join Rennes on loan during in the next 48 hours.

Arsenal are prepared to loan the Frenchman out and several other clubs in England and in Europe have positioned themselves to sign him.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to be open to the option of seeing Saliba play another season of football in France.

They are expected to favour a move to another top European league or even in the Premier League for the defender.

Arsenal paid €30m to Saint-Etienne for Saliba last summer and he spent last season on loan at his former club.