AC Milan are now in talks with Chelsea to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Rudiger on a loan deal, according to Sky Sports (21:27).

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are keen to land Rudiger to bolster their defensive options, but Chelsea are reluctant to strengthen domestic rivals and would prefer a solution abroad.

Rudiger has been offered to a number of clubs across Europe, but it is AC Milan who are doing the heavy lifting on a deal.

They have now kicked off talks with Chelsea in a bid to take Rudiger to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri want to capture Rudiger on loan, but may also been keen for Chelsea to shoulder a portion of the Germany international’s salary.

It has been suggested that Chelsea could also look for Rudiger to sign a contract extension before he goes out on loan.

The 27-year-old has played in Serie A before, enjoying a spell with Roma from 2015 until 2017.

He could now be set to spend the season back in the Italian top flight, unless Chelsea have a rethink over loaning him to Tottenham.