West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen is edging closer to a permanent move away from the London Stadium to join Belgian club Anderlecht.

It emerged on Friday that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been claimed to be hopeful of getting a deal across the line to sign the Ireland international before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht’s negotiations with West Ham are heading in a positive direction.

The Purple and White appear to be close to reaching an agreement with West Ham over a permanent deal for Cullen.

However, it remains to be seen how much money the Hammers will bank for the sale of the midfielder.

Anderlecht have been on the hunt for a new midfielder and appear to have identified Cullen as the ideal candidate.

The 24-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.