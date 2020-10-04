Celtic have asked West Ham United about the possibility of signing 33-year-old Robert Snodgrass before the transfer window slams shut, according to the Sun.

The Scottish Premiership champions have added the likes of David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Shane Duffy to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

And the Hoops could be in line to do more business before the transfer window closes, with the club now credited with an interest in West Ham’s Snodgrass.

Celtic have asked the London-based club about the possibility of signing the 33-year-old on a permanent basis for a small transfer fee, or on a loan contract.

It is unclear if West Ham would be willing to allow the Scot to leave towards the end of the transfer window, with David Moyes still an admirer of him.

Snodgrass is a lifelong Celtic supporter and could be tempted by a move to Parkhead, where he could also get more first team playing minutes.

The winger has only featured in EFL Cup games for West Ham this season and is yet to play in the league.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to reach an agreement with West Ham over a deal for Snodgrass.