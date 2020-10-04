Leeds United have agreed to add-ons totalling €6m for Rennes winger Raphinha, on top of a €17.5m basic fee, it has been claimed in France.

The 23-year-old is in line to become the Whites’ fourth major signing of the ongoing transfer window, following the arrivals of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

Leeds, whose attempts for Manchester United’s Daniel James have not been successful, are said to be close to reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 club Rennes over a deal to sign the Brazilian winger.

It has been unclear just how much Leeds will fork out to land Raphinha from Rennes.

However, according to French broadcaster Canal+, Rennes will receive an initial fee of €17.5m plus further €6m in add-ons for the sale of the Brazilian.

It remains to be seen how the add-ons would be triggered.

Rennes though appear to have lined up a replacement for Raphinha, with a deal for Anderlecht star Jeremy Doku said to be in place.

Rennes are claimed to have reached an agreement with Anderlecht over a €26m deal for the 18-year-old, pointing towards Raphinha’s imminent move to Elland Road.