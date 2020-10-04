Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Everton striker Moise Kean on loan.

The Italy international has been linked with a return to Juventus throughout transfer window after failing to make his mark in the Premier League with Everton.

The Bianconeri are interested in taking him back to Turin, but their move for the player depends on them being able to move fringe players on before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Kean was said to be hopeful of sealing a return to Turin before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

However, according to French TV programme Telefoot, the centre-forward is now edging closer to a loan move to Ligue 1 champions PSG.

It is claimed that Kean will sign for PSG on a loan deal, however there remain details of the deal to settle.

Kean joined Premier League side Everton from Serie A champions Juventus for a fee of around £25m last summer.

However, Kean could manage only two Premier League goals last term and has played only 13 minutes in the Premier League for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far this season.