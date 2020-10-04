Everton will not receive a loan fee from Paris Saint-Germain for striker Moise Kean, while the French champions will also have no option to buy in the agreement.

It emerged on Sunday morning that the Italy international is edging closer to a temporary move away from Goodison Park after struggling in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

French champions PSG are set to sign the 20-year-old centre-forward on a loan contract before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton will not receive any fee for letting Kean join Thomas Tuchel’s side on loan.

PSG, on the other hand, will not have the option to make the move permanent when the loan contract comes to an end.

However, the Ligue 1 giants will be taking care of the former Juventus player’s entire salary, plus bonuses, while he is on loan at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will be hoping to see Kean hit the ground running in France and it remains to be seen if they might want to hold talks with Everton over a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Everton could also benefit from the move if Kean enjoys a good season in France, boosting his value.