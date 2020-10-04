Leeds United pulled out of a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance not due to a failed medical, but due to disagreements in negotiations with Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in France.

The Whites were on the verge of making the 21-year-old Frenchman their fourth major signing of the transfer window when the deal suddenly fell through.

Leeds had an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Cuisance for around £20m, but pulled out of the deal and it was claimed that the midfielder has failed his medical.

An injury concern found during the midfielder’s medical was cited as the reason for the Whites backing off from the agreement.

However, according to French TV programme Telefoot, disagreements in negotiations with the German champions were the reason why Leeds pulled out of the deal.

Cuisance is said to have no injury concerns and is fit to play.

French Ligue 1 club Marseille, who were interested in him before Leeds struck a deal, have opened talks with Bayern Munich over a possible deal for the youngster.

The Bundesliga giants are interested in taking right-back Bouna Sarr from the French top flight side and could offer Cuisance in return.

The Frenchman is said to be keen on a move to Marseille after seeing his switch to Elland Road collapse.