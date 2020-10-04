Arsenal have reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin to send Matteo Guendouzi to the German club on loan.

The French midfielder is firmly out of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal have been looking to offload him during the transfer window.

Now Guendouzi is poised to leave the Gunners and will head to the German Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin have reached a total agreement with Arsenal to sign Guendouzi on a season-long loan deal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The German side will not pay a loan fee for Guendouzi, but they will also not have any purchase option included in the loan agreement.

Guendouzi will be hoping to get his career back on track at Hertha Berlin, following a rough spell at Arsenal.

Despite no purchase option being included, Hertha Berlin could still look to sit down with Arsenal next summer to sign the midfielder permanently, if he impresses in Germany.

Guendozi made the move to Arsenal in 2018 from French side Lorient.