Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has admitted that he had more urge than usual when he faced his former club Manchester City on Saturday.

The 20-year-old faced former club Manchester City for the first time since leaving the Citizens to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in January this year.

Although he started on the bench, Poveda was introduced at the start of the second half and went on to help the Whites to hold Pep Guardiola’s men to a 1-1 draw.

The winger was energetic on the right-wing and caused problems for Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, who was already on a yellow card and later replaced by Nathan Ake.

Reflecting on the game, Poveda has admitted that he had more urge and hunger than usual as he faced his former club at Elland Road on Saturday.

“I don’t know, to be fair, I am looking at every game as the same“, Poveda told LUTV., when asked about extra motivation.

“I’m hungry in each game, but maybe this game I had a bit more urge.

“Maybe, but I don’t know.“

Poveda also lifted the lid on what Bielsa instructed him to do before he replaced Ezgjan Alioski at the start of the second half.

“The instruction was to just get at my player, make runs in behind, bring energy on to the pitch, make movements all the time, link“, the winger said.

“And be confident, that’s what the gaffer told me.“

Having impressed against Manchester City, Poveda will be hoping to get more playing time in the league following the international break.