Leeds United and Southampton are in the race to sign Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica, who is expected to leave the club before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

Werder Bremen have been open to selling Rashica throughout the transfer window, but only on their terms, and RB Leipzig backed off after being unwilling to meet the attacker’s asking price.

Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are keen, however he had been claimed to be on his way to England with Aston VIlla.

Aston Villa though are unlikely to sign Rashica, though Werder Bremen still expect the player to leave.

And, according to Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku, Rashica has two other options in England as Leeds and Southampton are interested in him.

It is far from clear whether either club will be able to agree a deal with Werder Bremen though and it has been claimed Rashica could yet stay at his current home until January.

The January transfer window is just 12 weeks away and if Rashica misses out on a move he will not have to wait long for another opportunity.

Rashica, who has won 27 caps for Kosovo, joined Werder Bremen in 2018 from Dutch side Vitesse.

He scored goals in the Bundesliga last season against Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leverkusen, Freiburg, Wolfsburg, Koln and Bayern Munich.