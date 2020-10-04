Leeds United are edging closer to striking a deal with Ligue 1 club Rennes to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha, according to The Athletic.

Leeds want a new winger before the transfer window closes and have been linked with former target and Manchester United star Daniel James.

However, despite Marcelo Bielsa being a huge admirer of the winger, the Whites have not been able to make significant progress in their chase for him.

With the pursuit for James stagnant, Leeds are now very close to reaching an agreement with Rennes over a deal for 23-year-old winger Raphinha, with a fee broadly agreed.

The Yorkshire-based club have agreed to pay the French top flight outfit a fee of £17m, which could rise further after add-ons, to sign the Brazilian.

Raphinha looks set to become the latest addition to the Leeds squad following the arrivals of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger has made five league appearances for Rennes this season, providing two assists in the process.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will do further business before the transfer window comes to a close on Monday, with the club yet to sign the midfielder they have been looking for.