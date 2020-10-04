Leeds United are ready to sanction a late loan exit for midfielder Robbie Gotts, according to the Sun.

Gotts, converted to a midfielder from a right-back by Marcelo Bielsa, has been chased by several clubs over the course of the transfer window, but Leeds have stalled making a decision on a loan exit.

Now they are ready to let Gotts exit Elland Road on loan and Swindon Town are looking to take him to League One.

The midfielder will be hoping to clock regular game time and kick on with his development when he leaves Leeds on loan.

It remains to be seen if Swindon will win the race to sign the 20-year-old.

Gotts came through the youth ranks at Leeds and has been praised by Bielsa.

He made his debut for the Whites last season, turning out in the Championship and the FA Cup.

Gotts’ suitors Swindon currently sit in seventh place in League One, having picked up six points from their opening four league matches.

They already have Jordan Stevens on loan from Leeds.