Leeds United are unlikely to make a move for Levante midfielder Jose Campana before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants are looking to make additions before the transfer window slams shut and are closing in on Rennes winger Raphinha.

They are also looking for a midfielder able to fill in for Mateusz Klich as needed and have been linked with a number of potential options.

Levante midfielder Campana has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, but it is claimed that he is unlikely to join Leeds before the window closes.

Campana’s Levante have been firmly against losing him and believe he is key for the club’s future.

The 27-year-old was snapped up by Levante after a spell at Sampdoria and loan spells at FC Porto and Alcorcon.

He has had a stint in English football before, having been on the books at Crystal Palace.

Campana though looks set to continue at Levante, who currently sit 17th following three games in La Liga; they host Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon.