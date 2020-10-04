Liverpool have shifted their stance on Burnley target Harry Wilson in an effort to offload him before the transfer window shuts, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds have been looking to move Wilson on throughout the transfer window but have struggled to find any clubs willing to match their £20m valuation.

Burnley have been the only interested party at the negotiating table, but have had trouble agreeing a fee for the Wales international.

Sean Dyche’s men have now cooled their interest in Wilson and a move to Turf Moor appears to be in doubt.

With Liverpool yet to find a club for Wilson, it is claimed they are now willing to accept a fee of £10m plus possible add-ons to sell him before Monday’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool cutting their asking price for Wilson will bring clubs to the table.

The 23-year-old has been linked with several sides over the course of the window and there is still time for him to seal a move away from Anfield.

Wilson started in Liverpool’s EFL Cup game against Arsenal last week, but could no longer be a Reds player by the end of Monday.