The Reds have been looking to move Wilson on throughout the transfer window but have struggled to find any clubs willing to match their £20m valuation.
Burnley have been the only interested party at the negotiating table, but have had trouble agreeing a fee for the Wales international.
Sean Dyche’s men have now cooled their interest in Wilson and a move to Turf Moor appears to be in doubt.
With Liverpool yet to find a club for Wilson, it is claimed they are now willing to accept a fee of £10m plus possible add-ons to sell him before Monday’s transfer window.
It remains to be seen if Liverpool cutting their asking price for Wilson will bring clubs to the table.
The 23-year-old has been linked with several sides over the course of the window and there is still time for him to seal a move away from Anfield.
Wilson started in Liverpool’s EFL Cup game against Arsenal last week, but could no longer be a Reds player by the end of Monday.