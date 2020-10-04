Manchester United are putting the finishing touches to the capture of Alex Telles from FC Porto, according to Sky Sports (15:56).

The Red Devils have been chasing the Brazilian full-back, but have been reluctant to meet Porto’s €20m asking price.

An agreement has now been found though and Manchester United are putting the finishing touches to the transfer as they look to push it over the line before the window shuts on Monday.

Telles is expected to soon be put through his medical paces by Manchester United, before he puts pen to paper to a contract at the club.

The full-back will add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defensive options.

The Manchester United manager has been eyeing bringing in a left-back and in Telles he appears to have now finally got his man.

Manchester United are also wrapping up the capture of Edinson Cavani, whose agent has told Inside Futbol that an agreement has been reached.

Cavani will join Manchester United as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.