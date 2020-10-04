Everton striker Moise Kean has already arrived in Paris to seal his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions have agreed a season-long loan deal with Everton for Kean, who has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.

PSG will not pay Everton a loan fee, but will pick up all of Kean’s wages during the duration of the loan.

There is no option to buy in the agreement, but PSG could sit down with Everton at the end of the season and look to strike a deal if Kean does well in French football.

Kean is keen to make the move and, according to Sky Italia, is already in Paris as he prepares for his medical.

He will be put through his medical paces over the next 24 to 36 hours as PSG look to push the deal over the line.

Kean will be looking to put his career back on track in the French capital after struggling at Everton, who he joined last summer from Juventus.

All eyes will be on Everton and whether they look to sign a replacement before the window slams shut.