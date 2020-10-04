Former Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer is not willing to criticise Xherdan Shaqiri for failing to become a regular at the Allianz Arena or at Liverpool.

Shaqiri was on the books at Bayern Munich from 2012 until 2015, but struggled to live up to expectations and left for Italian giants Inter in the 2015 January transfer window.

He enjoyed an upturn in form while at Stoke City and was signed by Liverpool following the Potters’ relegation in 2018.

He could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes as he has slipped out of favour under Jurgen Klopp, but Sammer is not willing to criticise Shaqiri for not being a regular at Anfield or during his time at Bayern Munich.

“That’s too negative for me”, Sammer told Swiss daily Blick when asked what the issue is that stops Shaqiri being a regular.

“He has proven his wonderful ability often enough.

“Maybe it is a bit of bad luck that he was never a regular, but he does not have to be ashamed of the fact that he did not play every game at two of the world’s best clubs.”

Shaqiri has a number of clubs keen to take him off Liverpool’s hands, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.