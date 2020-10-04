Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has two transfer options in the Championship, with Watford and Blackburn Rovers keen, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire-based club have added Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente to their squad in the current transfer window and are expected to do more business before the clock stops ticking.

Leeds are said to be edging closer to reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 club Rennes over a deal for 23-year-old winger Raphinha.

Meanwhile, full-back Douglas could be one player who could head the other way before the transfer window closes, as he is out of favour at Elland Road.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in the Championship, with Watford and Blackburn Rovers keen to sign him.

Recently relegated Watford have been claimed to be in talks with Leeds over a deal for the Scottish defender, while Blackburn provide another potential option.

However, the two clubs will not have to rush to sign Douglas as they will have until 16th October to do business with Leeds.

Where his future lies remains to be seen, but Douglas’ two-year Elland Road career appears to be nearing an end.