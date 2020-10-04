Jean-Kevin Augustin, who is at the centre of a dispute between Leeds United and RB Leipzig, is attracting interest from Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir, which could offer a solution to his situation.

Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window with an obligation to buy for €21m in the event of promotion.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League, but refused to sign Augustin permanently as the loan contract specified a date which due to the season being delayed had passed.

RB Leipzig are taking legal action against Leeds and Augustin is in limbo.

A solution may be on the horizon though as, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Istanbul Basaksehir are keen on Augustin.

RB Leipzig are determined that Leeds must pay €21m for Augustin, but interest from Istanbul Basaksehir could help all parties to come together and find an agreement.

The Bundesliga club have not accepted Augustin back as they believe he is a Leeds player, as per the terms of their agreement.

Leeds though have sent the striker back and he has been keeping fit on an individual basis as he waits for his future to be resolved.