Rennes have reached an agreement with Anderlecht to sign Liverpool linked winger Jeremy Doku, pointing towards Raphinha’s imminent move to Leeds United.

Leeds are said to be close to striking a deal with Rennes to sign 23-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha before the transfer window closes.

It has been claimed that a broad agreement has been reached between the Whites and Rennes over a fee of £17m plus add-ons for the player.

Raphinha’s move to Elland Road now appears to be edging closer after Rennes made a move for a possible replacement.

According to French daily Ouest France, the Ligue 1 club have reached an agreement with Anderlecht over a deal for 19-year-old winger Doku.

Rennes have agreed to pay the Belgian Pro League side a fee of €26m for the teenager, who could be set to take Raphinha’s place at the club.

Doku, who has agreed to a five-year deal at Rennes, has been previously linked with Premier League club Liverpool.

The Reds made an attempt to sign the highly-rated winger when he was 15 and are said to be still keeping track of his development.

Liverpool will now have to negotiate with Rennes if they decide to make another attempt to sign Doku in the future.