Leeds United will pay Brazilian winger Raphinha €1.6m in his first year at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants are closing in on the signature of the Brazilian winger after agreeing a fee for his services with French outfit Rennes.

Raphinha is to cost Leeds an initial €17.5m, with a further €6m to come in add-ons; the club turned to him after failing to make progress in their interest in Manchester United’s Daniel James.

He will, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, earn €1.6m in his first year as a Leeds player.

The winger’s salary will increase to €1.8m the year after, followed by going up to €2m the year after that.

Raphinha will earn €2.2m and then in the final year of his contract €2.4m.

If he makes his mark at Elland Road, Leeds may look to extend his contract on improved terms before he comes to the end of the five-year deal.

He only joined Rennes last year, moving to the French side from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, and helped the club to qualify for this year’s Champions League.

Raphinha will give up Champions League football to play for Leeds however.