Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal is edging closer to a move to French Ligue 1 club Angers after rejecting options in Greece and Turkey, and is claimed to be very excited at the switch.

Boufal is out of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans for the season and has been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s throughout the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from Greek champions Olympiacos and Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

And while he was even claimed to have agreed personal terms with Olympiacos, it appears that he has turned down offers from both the Greek giants and Istanbul Basaksehir.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Boufal is now edging closer to a move to Ligue 1 side Angers.

The Morocco international began his senior football career with the French top flight club and plied his trade for them before moving to Lille in 2015.

Having lost his way at Southampton, Boufal is keen to return to his formal club and revive his career.

The winger is excited by the prospect of rejoining the club where he kicked off his professional career and jumping back into regular Ligue 1 action.