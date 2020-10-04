Werder Bremen are assuming that a move to beat the transfer deadline will take place for Milot Rashica, who is closing in on a switch to Aston Villa.

The Bundesliga side have stood ready to sell Rashica for the right price throughout the transfer window, but acceptable proposals failed to come.

RB Leipzig ruled the winger out, deeming him too expensive, but Aston Villa are pushing ahead and are claimed to be close to signing Rashica.

And, according to German outlet fussball.news, those around Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann are assuming that the winger will leave.

Rashica was not involved for Werder Bremen against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, officially due to injury.

The wide-man also has interest from other Bundesliga clubs in the shape of Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Both sides have expressed an interest in Rashica, but Aston Villa are in pole position to secure his services before the transfer window slams shut.

He will depart Werder Bremen having made 74 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.