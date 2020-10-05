Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has given the green light for a loan move to AC Milan, but the Italians are working to lower the cost of a deal.

The Germany international was left out of Frank Lampard’s matchday squads for their last three league games and could be on his way out of the club.

Rudiger has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, but is still at the club despite attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

One club who are interested in signing the central defender on a temporary contract are Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Rudiger is open to plying his trade for the Rossoneri on loan this season.

AC Milan have also been linked with a move for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, but Rudiger appears to be the more viable option, with little time remaining in the transfer window.

However, the Italian top flight club are looking to convince Chelsea to lower their demands for a loan deal for the defender.

With the transfer window in its final day, it remains to be seen if AC Milan can reach an agreement with the Blues to take Rudiger on loan.