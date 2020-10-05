Arsenal centre-backs Sokratis and William Saliba could be still in line to move on loan deals despite time running out, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are set to make a major addition to their squad on the final day of the transfer window in the shape of Ghana international Thomas Partey.

However, there could also be a few departures at the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut, with Sokratis and Saliba being two possibilities.

The two central defenders could still seal loan moves away from the club despite the transfer window being in its final hours.

Sokratis was heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A club Napoli throughout the transfer window but nothing transpired of it.

The Greece international was then subject of loan interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are claimed to have seen an offer turned down by Arsenal.

Saliba has also been linked with a return to France, with former club Saint-Etienne said to be keen on taking him back on loan.

However, with time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will manage to find loan clubs for the two defenders.