Arsenal are making preparations for a medical for Thomas Partey after they told the midfielder’s camp that they will pay the €50m release clause to snare him away from Atletico Madrid, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have left it late to make a decision on Thomas, but they are making a move to take him to the Emirates on deadline day.

Arsenal are now attempting to push through a transfer for the midfielder with only hours left in the window and are racing against time to get it done.

It has been claimed that the Gunners have touched base with the 25-year-old midfielder’s camp and told them that they will pay his €50m clause today.

Atletico Madrid have been insistent that they will not sell the player unless a club decide to trigger his buy-out clause.

The Gunners are intending to do it and will soon submit the funds to La Liga’s offices to buy out his Atletico Madrid contract.

Arsenal are also putting plans in place for a medical and Thomas will undergo his checks in Madrid later today.

They are already aware of the personal terms the player would demand and are going ahead with the move.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can push through the transfer in the final hours of the window.